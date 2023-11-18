MODERATION IN ALL THINGS: Vigorous Exercise May Have a Concerning Effect We Didn’t Know About. Human beings evolved leading active lives, but with a lot of down time too. That said, I don’t find this study very impressive, due to its size and its use of firefighters, who get exposed to all sorts of chemicals, as subjects.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.