#JOURNALISM: Stuart Brotman: Soundbite-happy media gets ‘genocide’ wrong. “Israel’s ‘genocide’ is seeping into the popular lexicon once again — courtesy of Ruffalo and dozens of media outlets that are all too willing to quote those making this assertion. The effect it may have on those who accept this description at face value reflects little understanding that this term has a distinct meaning that can be examined objectively.”

Plus: “There is no current basis under international law to validate the claim that Israel’s response to the Oct.er 7 attack is ‘genocide.’ Rather, if genocide has occurred here, international law indicates that it should be attributed instead to Hamas.”