EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY/K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: ACT test scores drop to lowest level in 30 years. “The average scores in three of the four subjects featured on the test – mathematics, reading and science – were below the ACT College Readiness Benchmarks. The benchmarks are the minimum ACT test scores required for students taking the test to have a high probability of success in college.”

Plus: “The graduating class of 2023 began their high school careers when the COVID-19 pandemic took place, according to the ACT report.”