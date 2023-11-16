THE SIMPLEST WAY TO EXPLAIN THE BEHAVIOR OF ANY BUREAUCRATIC ORGANIZATION IS TO ASSUME THAT IT IS CONTROLLED BY A CABAL OF ITS ENEMIES: Oof! Bud Light Paid Dylan Mulvaney Six Figures to Destroy Its Brand.

Bud Light was once the top-selling beer brand in America. It was, to say the least, iconic. Then, on April Fools’ Day no less, trans activist Dylan Mulvaney revealed his partnership with Bud Light, taking to Instagram to show off his customized beer pack featuring his surgically altered faux-woman face in honor of his full year of pretending to be a woman, while pretending to be oblivious to what March Madness is and which sport in involves. The damage to Bud Light was catastrophic. Users boycotted Bud Light along with other Anheuser-Busch brands. It got so bad that Anheuser-Busch was literally giving beer away for free just to move product and lost billions in market value. Everything Anheuser-Busch did to make amends failed, and it even sought to distance itself from Mulvaney, denying that an actual partnership even existed. “This was one single can given to one social media influencer,” Anheuser-Busch’s CEO claimed in an apology letter. “It was not made for production or sale to the general public. This can is not a formal campaign or advertisement.” Well, it turns out that wasn’t the case at all. Once again, Steven Crowder has the receipts, and the receipts show that Anheuser-Busch paid Mulvaney $185,000, making it crystal clear that the two parties did have a formal business arrangement.

Anheuser-Busch’s U.S. chief marketing officer Benoit Garbe is leaving after the company reported a 29% decline in U.S. third-quarter earnings and backlash against Bud Light continues, CNN reports.

AB InBev issued a statement saying Garbe, who has been CMO for two years, "will be resigning at the end of the year in order to embark on a new chapter in his career." Kyle Norrington, Anheuser-Busch's U.S. chief commercial officer, will assume Garbe's duties. Garbe oversaw Bud Light's ill-fated advertising partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, launched on April 1 with a post on Instagram. It pictured Mulvaney holding a personalized can of Bud Light to celebrate "365 Days of Girlhood." His departure comes on the heels of Captiv8, the California ad agency behind Bud Light's disastrous transgender campaign, firing 30 employees, about 20% of its workforce, last month. Immediately after customers' backlash against the campaign, AB put Bud Light marketing VP Alissa Heinerscheid and AB group VP Daniel Blake on leave.

According to Heinerscheid’s LinkedIn page, she was still on the Anheuser-Busch payroll until October, despite her one-woman wrecking crew role in declaring Bud Light’s (now former) customers as being a “fratty” and “out of touch” bunch.

(Classical reference in headline.)