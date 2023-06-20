FINALLY! Anheuser-Busch Says Mulvaney Was A Mistake.

AB CEO Marcel Marcondes accepted the “Creative Marketer of the Year” award at Cannes Lions, an event held in France described as the “Oscars for the adverting industry.” It seemed ironic that Marcondes was getting this award, however, given that his company lost $27 billion in the wake of the Mulvaney ad campaign. Mr. Marcondes said told Newmax: “In times like this, when things get divisive and controversial so easily, I think it’s an important wake-up call to all of us marketers first of all to be very humble. That’s what we’re doing, being very humble, and really reminding ourselves of what we should do best every day, which is to really understand our consumers. Which is to really celebrate and appreciate every consumer that loves our brands — but in a way that can make them be together, not apart,” the marketing exec continued.

Still not seeing an actual apology, either for the can with Mulvaney’s image on it, or for former(?) marketing VP Alissa Heinerscheid insulting Bud Light’s customers as being “fratty” and “out of touch.” As Ed Morrissey wrote last month, “This is what happens when corporations take sides in social debates — especially when their executives either don’t know their customer base, don’t like their customer base — or in Heinerscheid’s case, both.”

And by waging into the culture wars, Anheuser-Busch has managed to anger everyone: Minneapolis gay bar drops Anheuser-Busch products ahead of Pride.