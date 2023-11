SO HELEN AND I ATTENDED THE RALLY FOR ISRAEL AT MARKET SQUARE IN KNOXVILLE. Lots of local politicians spoke in support of Israel, and there were letters of support from Gov. Bill Lee, and Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Haggerty. It was a large crowd, mixed between Christians and Jews, and there were prayers of both varieties. Everything was peaceful and moving. There were Knoxville Police around, but not much need. Here are a few pics.

Rep. Tim Burchett.

The Insta-Wife with Tim Burchett.