LEFTISM AND THE CRISIS OF LONELINESS: “Like most people, when you hear some pink-haired girl talking about how they identify as a dragon, it makes you roll your eyes, but I wanted to not focus on their words and instead look at what their body is telling me when saying something as ridiculous as that. There was a typical pattern that I would recognize: they were often alone, they had trouble making eye contact with the camera, were under the age of 26, and would have very blank expressions on their faces, even if their words were describing their pride or happiness. For many of these people, as much as they talk about ‘community,’ their facial expressions would often show signs of physical isolation & loneliness fatigue.”