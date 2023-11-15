DEMOCRATS AND LEFTISTS ARE SUPPORTING HAMAS. HAMAS THINKS OSAMA WAS RIGHT.
I think Hamas should suffer Osama’s fate. Or Dresden’s, whatever. Talk about people who can’t learn from history.
