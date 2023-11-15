I’LL BELIEVE IT’S A CRISIS WHEN THE PEOPLE WHO KEEP TELLING ME IT’S A CRISIS START ACTING LIKE IT’S A CRISIS: Climate Change Is ‘Ultimate Threat to Humanity,’ Biden Says Before Boarding Private Jet To Meet World’s Largest Carbon Emitter: Biden’s flight to San Francisco to meet Chinese president Xi emitted more carbon than the average American produces in four years.
