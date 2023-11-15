REPORT FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Mayor Adams’ crazy scheme to have parents be school security guards.
Thus the mayor’s proposed, um, solution: “We’re going to be leaning into parents and parent groups to do some volunteerism,” he said Tuesday.
Really?
After all, former Marine Daniel Penny “did some volunteerism” last May, stopping a violent vagrant on behalf of endangered F Train straphangers, and he’s under indictment for manslaughter. Has Adams vetted his scheme with Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg?
Extreme? Maybe.
But a formal public safety system is meant to discourage private citizens from settling their own beefs; promoting what amounts to vigilantism, no matter how it’s gussied up, is a very bad idea.
Or maybe Adams is just trying to scare the bejeezus out of New Yorkers, prepping them for tax increases and related chicanery?
Well, tax increases and chicanery are always a safe bet.