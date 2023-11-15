REPORT FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Mayor Adams’ crazy scheme to have parents be school security guards.

Thus the mayor’s proposed, um, solution: “We’re going to be leaning into parents and parent groups to do some volunteerism,” he said Tuesday.

Really?

After all, former Marine Daniel Penny “did some volunteerism” last May, stopping a violent vagrant on behalf of endangered F Train straphangers, and he’s under indictment for manslaughter. Has Adams vetted his scheme with Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg?

Extreme? Maybe.

But a formal public safety system is meant to discourage private citizens from settling their own beefs; promoting what amounts to vigilantism, no matter how it’s gussied up, is a very bad idea.

Or maybe Adams is just trying to scare the bejeezus out of New Yorkers, prepping them for tax increases and related chicanery?