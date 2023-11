HMM: 50 Years of Data Links Insecticides to Global Decline of Human Sperm Counts.

I do like killing bugs, but the sperm count decline is serious. “The researchers note other studies have shown that semen quality is declining over time. A review in 2022 found that the average sperm count among participants, who were not considered infertile dropped by 51 percent between 1973 and 2018, from 101.2 million to 49 million per millilitre of semen.”