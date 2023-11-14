November 14, 2023

SENATE DEMS MOVE TO KILL TUBERVILLE DOD HOLDS: Senate Rules Committee Democrats unanimously voted to adopt a temporary procedural change that allows them to circumvent holds on President Joe Biden’s Pentagon nominees by Sen. Tommy Turbeville (R-Ala.).

Turbeville first put the holds on the nominations of generals and admirals for promotions in February after Biden’s Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a directive that the Pentagon would use federal tax dollars to pay the travel expenses of women in the U.S. military service who have to cross state lines to get abortions.

 

