AND THEN THERE’S THIS GUY: James “Fergie” Chambers inherited hundreds of millions of dollars from his family, which controls the Cox Enterprises media empire. Then Fergie started spending his millions to support “making people who support Israel actually afraid to go out in public. We need to make all of white America afraid that everything they have stolen is going to be burned to the ground. That’s what makes them listen.”

Jessica Costescu of The Washington Free Beacon has more.