WELL, THEY’RE THE LEFT, SO:
Despite being embarrassingly wrong, the Israeli left points the way way forward.https://t.co/tyNdFgYSKf
— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) November 14, 2023
WELL, THEY’RE THE LEFT, SO:
Despite being embarrassingly wrong, the Israeli left points the way way forward.https://t.co/tyNdFgYSKf
— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) November 14, 2023
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.