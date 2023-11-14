DAN MARKEL UPDATE: FBI Arrests Donna Adelson At Miami Airport, One Week After Her Son Charlie’s Conviction In Dan Markel’s Murder.
She was reportedly buying a one-way ticket to Vietnam.
