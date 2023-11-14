November 14, 2023

ILYA SHAPIRO: Bari Weiss’s Speech for the Ages. “I’ve been involved with the Federalist Society for Law & Public Policy Studies since I started law school back in the fall of 2000. I’ve been attending its national lawyers conventions since 2004, meaning I’ve now been to 20 of them. Never have I seen anything like what happened Friday night at the Barbara K. Olson Memorial Lecture.”

Posted at 8:08 am by Glenn Reynolds