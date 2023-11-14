DON’T BE FOOLED BY ‘FAITHFUL AMERICA:’ It’s a George Soros-funded Far-Left wolf in sheeps clothing, presenting itself as representative of conservative American evangelicals and Catholics.

In fact, according Hayden Ludwig, director of Research for Restoration of America, writing in The Federalist: “Faithful America was spawned in 2004 as a project of the Citizen Engagement Lab (CEL), which specializes in incubating new lobbying groups with funding from the Ford Foundation and Warren Buffett’s pro-abortion foundation. We’ve traced five- and six-figure grants to Faithful America from Soros’ Open Society Foundations and the Arcus Foundation, a transgender mega-donor.”

And guess who Faithful America is now targeting – Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.), who has made no bones about his evangelical Christian faith being the center and source of his very populist conservative perspective.