REPORT FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Secret Service Opened Fire on Three Thugs in Front of Biden’s Granddaughter’s Home.

Crime, and carjackings specifically, is so out of control in Washington, D.C. that this wouldn’t even be a story if there was not a connection to the president’s granddaughter. As of late October, more than 800 carjackings were reported this year. That is more than double the number reported in 2022. Juvenile crime is a big problem. 64 percent of carjacking arrests involve juveniles.

Last week an armed 17-year-old was arrested for carjacking. Instead of cracking down on theft and carjackings, D.C. officials were busy passing out air tags to residents so that if their vehicle was stolen they might be able to track its whereabouts. Unreal.

So, in this Democrat-run city, the car thieves are running loose because the Secret Service not only missed the shot that was taken at one of them, but the three got away. It’s disturbing that they got away but even more disturbing that the Secret Service agent missed the shot.