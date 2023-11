LOL: Pundits: “Ignorance” Makes Americans Give “Wrong” Answers To Economic Confidence Poll. “The Guardian editorial Krugman linked to explains: Americans continue to believe the economy sucks, even though they’ve been told over and over it doesn’t! Why won’t they listen?”

I noticed the other day that Heinz Ketchup was $7.99 a bottle, which I found kind of striking. Related: Memorial Day staples rocked by inflation, ketchup up 27.9%.