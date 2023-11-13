TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): Pennsylvania middle school counselor allegedly used field trip to start sexually grooming student. “Kelly Ann Schutte, 35, is facing felony and misdemeanor charges, including three counts of having intercourse or sexual contact with a student at school, one count of corruption of minors and three counts of indecent assault of a person under 16 years old, according to Montgomery County records. . . . Schutte allegedly began having inappropriate contact with the student in her own home, officials said. Schutte’s alleged sexual misconduct with the student began during a class field trip in the fall of 2022. Afterward, she would frequently call the victim to her office during school hours, FOX 29 reported.”