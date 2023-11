I BLAME MEDICAL SEXISM: Gap in life expectancy widens between men and women, with women living increasingly longer.

Related: Jill Biden announces new White House initiative for women’s health research.

“As life expectancy at birth in the US decreased for the second consecutive year, from 78.8 years (2019) to 77.0 years (2020) and 76.1 years (2021), the gap between women and men widened to 5.8 years, its largest since 1996 and an increase from a low of 4.8 years in 2010.”