WHEN TRUTH IS A CRIME:
UK Home Secretary Braverman was just fired over her comments about the pro-Palestine protests.
She was the only political leader who openly called out the failures of multiculturalism.
Here she is in a recent speech explaining how mass migration, multiculturalism, & lack of… pic.twitter.com/Tinkrb0Vy8
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 13, 2023
Backstory: UK’s Rishi Sunak fires minister who said police too lenient with pro-Palestinian protesters; Suella Braverman had decried ‘pro-Palestinian mobs’ and ‘hate marchers.’
Related:
80 Years After Hitler Failed, Nazis Finally Seize London https://t.co/VIXdoOlayc pic.twitter.com/Lrlanq5XcT
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 12, 2023