EUGENE VOLOKH: One reason I broadly oppose governmental restrictions on the expression of ideas—even obviously bad, dangerous, and offensive ideas—is the phenomenon I call ‘censorship envy’: The common reaction that, ‘If my neighbor gets to ban speech he reviles, why shouldn’t I get to do the same?’

It’s a fair question, except that it’s not usually “my neighbor,” but my political rival, who’s engaged in one-sided censorship.