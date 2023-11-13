AS MANY AS POSSIBLE: Good Question. How Many Perverts Did the FBI Ignore While Chasing Trump Supporters? “The FBI had Welsh in its sights and was set to bring charges against him. Even one week before Jan. 6, 2021, the man they believe is Welsh was trying to get a sex date with a prepubescent boy online. But the FBI but dropped the case on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI’s Statement of Facts to the court. It had more important things to investigate – Trump supporters.”