THE THINNING OF THE HERD BEGINS:
🚨Breaking News: Tim Scott has officially ended his campaign for President in 2024. pic.twitter.com/oM5MHBVfaY
— The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) November 13, 2023
