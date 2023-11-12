RUN ALL THE CANDIDATES! Spoiler alert: Jill Stein becomes latest to join cast of characters who could cause chaos in 2024.

Former 2016 Green Party candidate Jill Stein is the latest political figure to enter the 2024 election, adding to what is already shaping up to be a chaotic presidential field that could bring problems for President Joe Biden.

Stein, who many blame for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016, is now setting herself up to be a similar thorn in Biden’s side, particularly as the president is already facing tough reelection odds.

Since the 2024 election season began, Democrats have fretted over the entry of long-shot candidates like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Green Party-turned-independent challenger Cornel West, and Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN). The latter’s presidential bid has drawn heavy criticism from national Democrats, particularly lawmakers who are unsure whether Phillips’s campaign will help or hurt Biden.

Biden may also see a bipartisan challenge coming his way. The wave of retirements from the Senate has sparked speculation as to what Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Mitt Romney (R-UT) will do next. The Draft Romney Manchin Committee filed with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday and plans to make an announcement as soon as next week, according to the Wall Street Journal.