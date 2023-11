JUSTICE:

UNSOPHISTICATED LO-INFO ONLINE WINGNUTS: That's what he gets for disloyalty to Biden's immigration policies.

SOPHISTICATED WELL-INFORMED VOTERS: Don't be paranoid. That's not how DOJ works.

ACTUAL INSIDER POLS: That's what he gets for disloyalty to Biden's immigration policies. https://t.co/CIj2wWHoR4

— Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) November 11, 2023