BIDENOMICS: Where’s the Beef? I mean, the actual, eating beef. “I know I’ve had a heart attack at the price of a chuck roast several times over the course of the past year, and I’m blessed to be able to buy it if I needed it. I can’t imagine trying to feed four kids with three of them boys at the prices everywhere now.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.