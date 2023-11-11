EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Dozens of Chinese ships chase Philippine vessels as US renews warning it will defend its treaty ally. “The U.S. State Department renewed a warning that Washington is obligated to defend the Philippines under a 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty if Filipino forces, public vessels or aircraft, including those of its coast guard ‘face an armed attack “anywhere in the South China Sea.'”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.