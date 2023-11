HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UDPATE, DEI EDITION: Oklahoma public universities under scrutiny after spending $83.4 million on DEI.

Line-item details showed that DEI events at Oklahoma colleges “have included funding for drag-queen performances, a program on fostering ‘Trans and Non‐Binary Resilience,’ so-called ‘antiracist’ training, and a presentation on ‘Black Jesus,’” the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs reported.

The University of Oklahoma needs to look more like the state that funds it.