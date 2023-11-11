THEY DON’T WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW THAT THE LAND WAS PURCHASED, NOT STOLEN: Concord officials look to cover up Massachusetts historic signs due to their ‘offensive’ nature.

UPDATE: A reader writes: “The sign pictured reflects the inconvenient non-narrative-supporting fact that early settlers bought their land from the locals. Who, in the case of the Wampanoags in what is now southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, had made an alliance with the English to strengthen themselves against the threat from the Narragansetts to the west.”