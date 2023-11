ACTUALLY, THERE’S PROBABLY MORE OPPORTUNITY TO UNDERSTAND THE REAL WORLD IN GAZA THAN IN CAMBRIDGE:

But how could the Gaza teens have known better? Their world was small. It's Hamas supporters in Oxford, Cambridge, Harvard, MIT, Stanford etc who should have known better. They had the brains. They had the connectivity. Why didn't they?

— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) November 11, 2023