November 11, 2023

IT’S EVEN WORSE ACROSS THE POND: The Free Press reports on the case of “John A,” a working class Brit who dared to say out loud what millions of his fellow citizens likely think but fear to speak. The Woke mind-virus is serious here, but judging by the condition of the London Metropolitan Police and this from Tucker Carlson, things are going to be rapidly getting much worse.

Posted at 8:14 am by Mark Tapscott