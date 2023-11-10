HITLER YOUTH AT MIT: “Where do these people come from? How did they get into MIT, Penn, etc.? Or alternatively, why are they allowed on campus? I don’t think these educational institutions have any idea how terrible they look to the general public. And I don’t think we can begin to calculate the long-range consequences of the utter moral failure of higher education that we are now witnessing.”
We’re going to need to purge a lot of our institutions of this toxic behavior and thought. And we need to purge our society of the disproportionate influence of these toxic institutions.
Related: Springtime for Hitler at MIT.
Look, I'm as all for vibrant campus diversity as the next guy, I just assumed it wouldn't include baying mobs of Hitler Youth banning Jews from entering classrooms
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 10, 2023