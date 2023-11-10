MARILYN MOSBY: Former top prosecutor for Baltimore convicted in perjury case tied to purchase of Florida homes. “A former top prosecutor for the city of Baltimore was convicted on Thursday of charges that she lied about the finances of a side business to improperly access retirement funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, using the money to buy two Florida homes. A federal jury convicted former Baltimore state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby of two counts of perjury after a trial that started Monday.”