IT’S NOT A BAD IDEA: Vivek: Campus anti-Semitism shows why we need to ‘shut down’ the Dept of Ed. ”I don’t think the Department of Education should exist. And the federal government has been a source of toxicity for a long time– self-hating gender ideologies, racial ideologies. Now, this is just another example among many of what happens when you have that cancerous bureaucracy.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.