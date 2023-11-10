WHAT LOST CREDIBILITY DOES: Entirely predictable: More parents don’t want routine vaccination for their kids. “First, let me say, I warned them. In a column for the Free Press, I argued that the CDC was making a mistake adding unproven COVID19 shots to the kids’ vaccine schedule— making parents feel that COVID shot and MMR vaccine are equally important— and this would result in a widespread mistrust in all vaccines.”
