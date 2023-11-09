CAN HE AT LEAST GIVE US AN OVER/UNDER? Biden’s HHS Sec. Can’t Say How Many Faciliated Abortions Performed on Migrant Girls.
Given how the immigration route is a rape road? I’d guess a lot
CAN HE AT LEAST GIVE US AN OVER/UNDER? Biden’s HHS Sec. Can’t Say How Many Faciliated Abortions Performed on Migrant Girls.
Given how the immigration route is a rape road? I’d guess a lot
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.