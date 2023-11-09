BRITISH HOME SECRETARY POINTS OUT THE LONDON’S METROPOLITAN POLICE PLAYING FAVORITES WITH SOME PROTESTERS: “Unfortunately, there is a perception that senior police officers play favourites when it comes to protesters. During Covid, why was it that lockdown objectors were given no quarter by public order police yet Black Lives Matters demonstrators were enabled, allowed to break rules and even greeted with officers taking the knee? Right-wing and nationalist protesters who engage in aggression are rightly met with a stern response yet pro-Palestinian mobs displaying almost identical behaviour are largely ignored, even when clearly breaking the law? I have spoken to serving and former police officers who have noted this double standard.”

Yes, we’ve all noticed, but now there will be a firestorm of anger at her for pointing it out.