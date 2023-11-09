THE CORE EVIL THAT IS DEI: Bari Weiss of The Free Press began grappling with the rottenness now known as the Diversity/Equity/Inclusion (DEI) movement two decades ago as a college student. Early on, she recognized it for the threat it has become:

“What I saw was a worldview that replaced basic ideas of good and evil with a new rubric: the powerless (good) and the powerful (bad). It replaced lots of things. Color blindness with race obsession. Ideas with identity. Debate with denunciation. Persuasion with public shaming. The rule of law with the fury of the mob.

“People were to be given authority in this new order not in recognition of their gifts, hard work, accomplishments, or contributions to society, but in inverse proportion to the disadvantages their group had suffered, as defined by radical ideologues. According to them, as James Kirchick concisely put it: ‘Muslim > gay, black > female, and everybody > the Jews.'”

Even today after 20 years of aggressive Woke infiltration and infection of the academic, political, philanthropic and corporate worlds, otherwise sane people still often fail to recognize that DEI is a disease that threatens civilization itself, not just one particular ethnic group.

“End DEI,” which is part of the “What Now?” Tablet symposium featuring a number of thoughtful authors with something significant to say one month after the Hamas massacre in Israel, will go a long way to further public recognition of this reality.