LEFTISTS DEMAND THAT YOU TOLERATE THEM. THEY DO NOT RETURN THE COURTESY:

BREAKING: Anti-Israel protesters are physically attacking Jews attending a screening of the Oct. 7th Hamas Massacre organized by actress Gal Gadot at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/jCAQGPGbI0 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 9, 2023