THIS CAN’T BE RIGHT! NOT ONLY DO PEOPLE LOVE BRIE LARSON* BUT HER CO-STARS ARE EVEN WOKIER: ‘The Marvels’ review: The worst MCU movie yet.
*Do I really need a sarcasm tag?
THIS CAN’T BE RIGHT! NOT ONLY DO PEOPLE LOVE BRIE LARSON* BUT HER CO-STARS ARE EVEN WOKIER: ‘The Marvels’ review: The worst MCU movie yet.
*Do I really need a sarcasm tag?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.