WELL, OKAY: Striking Actors and Hollywood Studios Agree to a Deal. “There is uncertainty over what a poststrike Hollywood will look like. But one thing is certain: There will be fewer jobs for actors and writers in the coming years, undercutting the wins that unions achieved at the bargaining table.”
