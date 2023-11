SCATTERGUN SCIENCE: Is The Pump Action Shotgun Obsolete? “According to Tim Chandler, an instructor with 360 Performance Shooting, a properly set up Beretta 1301 semi-automatic shotgun can outlast a Remington 870 pump-action shotgun when it comes to putting tens of thousands of shotshells through each gun.”

Of course, you can. buy three 870s for the price of one Beretta 1301.