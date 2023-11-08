ARAB ISRAELIS BACK ISRAEL AGAINST HAMAS: You won’t read this in the New York Times or the Washington Post, which is why Right media organizations like the Washington Free Beacon exist. Andrew Tobin has the story on the 2 million Arab citizens of Israel and their support of the war against Hamas.
