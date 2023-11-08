THIS IS NOT THE FIRST TIME A CIVILIZATION HAS FACED PLUNGING BIRTH RATES: Ancient Fertility Quotes. “This graph of European urban population over history shows some dramatic declines, suggesting that there may have been historical analogue to our upcoming world population decline. And there have long been rumors that at least elites often had low fertility during such declines. Searching for quotes, I’ve found these.”

Meanwhile, women — at least fashionable women — are still pushing back against suggestions they should have kids.