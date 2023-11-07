WELL, SO HAS ACADEME: “Judges Have Long Deferred to Academe. That’s Changing.” “Activist politicization is not the entire problem. In other recent high-profile decisions, courts have demonstrated that they do not understand the purposes of academic freedom or the norms of academic governance. All these developments threaten the relative latitude courts have long granted colleges and universities to manage their own affairs.”
