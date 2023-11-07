EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY:
Trucking employment is contracting the fastest on record this century pic.twitter.com/QPkSc2bBRJ
— Don Johnson (@DonMiami3) November 4, 2023
It’s not because they’re rolling out the self-driving trucks, either.
