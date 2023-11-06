JOHN HINDERAKER: Audrey’s Manifesto.

The leaked pages show Hale to have been full of hate for the “crackers” with “white privlages”–she murdered nine-year-olds–who attended the school. They exhibit the mental disturbance you would expect from someone who is about to commit mass murder, knowing that she will be killed in the process.

But they don’t include much, or anything, about her ideology or her motivation. “Trans” leaders had called for a “Trans Day of Vengeance” to “stop trans genocide,” to take place just a few days after Hale’s murder spree. Was that coincidence, or did activists influence Hale to enact her own “day of vengeance”? We still don’t know.