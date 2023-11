ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST:

#Hamas military commander Az al-din Awad laughs at an officer asking him to surrender

He brags about sleeping in an air conditioned room and says #Israel will never catch him

He was eliminated a few hours later 💀🐷#HamasisISIS will all be gone soon pic.twitter.com/fAnClan8Fp

